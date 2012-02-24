A Knicks Rookie Planned To Jump Over Jeremy Lin On A Couch In The Dunk Contest

Photo: AP and Twitter.com/LandryFields

New York Knicks rookie Iman Shumpert had to pull out of the Slam Dunk Contest this week because of knee tendinitis.As a result, we’ve been deprived of an obvious but still-awesome moment — Shumpert was going to dunk over Jeremy Lin on a couch, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.



Here’s what Shumpert told Berman:

“[Lin] was going to help me out. Once my knee was so sore, I started thinking about it: ‘Am I going to be able to jump over the couch?’ All kinds of things to think about.”

A potential couch dunk would have been the bizarro version of Blake Griffin dunking over a car at last year’s contest.

Shumpert has been replaced by Utah Jazz bench-warmer Jeremy Evans in the contest, which will take place Saturday night in Orlando.

Check out his hops here:

