Former Harvard Player Was 'Envious' Of Jeremy Lin's Rise

Photo: YouTube

As you must already know, the roots of the basketball phenomenon that is Jeremy Lin were planted during his time at Harvard.But like his pro career, Lin’s ascension to team-focal point while in college came after a lucky break.



Lin was a bench player for Harvard and didn’t take over the offence until starting point guard Drew Housman suffered an injury.

Housman wrote a blog post for ESPN’s TrueHoop detailing what it’s like to have The LINvincible One take over.

Housman says the switch from Housman Crimson to Lin Crimson happened virtually overnight.

It sounds delusional now, but at that point I considered Harvard my team. It was going to be the vehicle that propelled me to basketball stardom.

[…]

Then, almost all at once, it became Jeremy’s squad. He became the star of the team during my injury-plagued junior year, and by my senior season he was the focal point of the entire offence.

Housman also notes how Lin’s big game against Boston College that ended up with Harvard highlights on SportsCenter put the nail in the coffin on his run as Harvard’s main man. He describes the bus ride home after that game as “the first case of Linsanity gripping a group of people.”

But it is this comment that may the most telling:

I have watched his career advance as if I am looking at what I could have become in an alternate universe. I dislike feeling envious of a friend, but it is almost inevitable when you see someone literally living out your dream.

As a professional basketball player in Israel, Housman says he’s since gotten over the bitterness and enjoys watching Lin’s unbelievable run. Adding that “if you should be the starting point guard for the New York Knicks, then you’d be the starting point guard for the New York Knicks.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.