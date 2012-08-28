Jeremy Lin, David Beckham, And Others, Star With President Obama In Anti-Dating Violence Commercial

The Public Service Announcement commercial below is part of the White House’s “1 is 2 Many” campaign against dating violence of young women. In addition to President Barack Obama, the commercial also features some of the biggest sports stars in the world including Jeremy Lin, David Beckham, and Eli Manning.



I like to think that I watch a lot of sports, but despite this video being on YouTube since June, this weekend was the first time I had seen the commercial on television. And that might explain the surprisingly low number of views (140,000 as of today) considering the big names involved…

