Jeremy Lin Is Renting A $2.3 Million Condo In The Financial District

Last week, Jeremy Lin sub-leased an apartment in Westchester County for $3,800 a month.



Now, according to the New York Post, via Curbed, he’s renting another two-bedroom apartment in the W Hotel in NYC’s Financial District.

The condo is 1,182 square-feet, is fully furnished, and the Post says he’s probably paying between $3,600 to $8,900 a month.

The condo was on the market for $2.315 million before the owner decided to rent it to Lin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.