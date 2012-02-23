Jeremy Lin Is Renting A $2.3 Million Condo In The Financial District

Leah Goldman
jeremy lin apartment W hotel

Last week, Jeremy Lin sub-leased an apartment in Westchester County for $3,800 a month.

Now, according to the New York Post, via Curbed, he’s renting another two-bedroom apartment in the W Hotel in NYC’s Financial District.

The condo is 1,182 square-feet, is fully furnished, and the Post says he’s probably paying between $3,600 to $8,900 a month.

The condo was on the market for $2.315 million before the owner decided to rent it to Lin.

The entrance hallway

Lin's bedroom

The bathroom

The living room, with huge windows

Another view of the living room

Great place to watch a movie

A massage room?

Awesome views

More great views

Entrance to the W

Quite a view of NYC

Sunset.

Check out his other digs

Jeremy Lin Is Moving In To This Bachelor Pad In Westchester >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.