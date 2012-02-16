Jeremy Lin Has An NFL Quarterback Twin But It's Not Tim Tebow

Photo: AP Images

Jeremy Lin was recently asked about the comparison between himself and Tim Tebow. And to Lin’s credit, he had this to say (via ESPN)…I think our stories are different in a lot of different ways. But I respect him. You know, I respect what he did. I’m a fan of Tebow. I’m not really afraid to say that. But I don’t know if our stories are necessarily comparable.



From the perspective of just pure buzz and the ability to transcend the sport, Jeremy Lin is the NBA’s Tim Tebow. They are also both underdogs that are devout Christians. But there are also stark differences. After all, Tebow was a highly-recruited high school player that went to one of the biggest football programs (Florida) and won a Heisman Trophy.

A more apt comparison might be another NFL quarterback, Kurt Warner.

