This Is How To NOT Convince eBay Buyers That Your $10,000 Jeremy Lin Boxers Are Authentic

Tony Manfred

Someone is selling a pair of Harvard-era Jeremy Lin boxer briefs on eBay right now, SweaterPunch.com points out. The bidding starts at $1,000, with a “buy it now” price of $10,000.

Here’s the seller’s water-tight description of the product:

“My brothers friend went to Harvard and was in the same dorm, got his boxers from the dryer on accident. Got them from him for $100 because hes stupid. Buy now and these could be worth alot in the future.”

If that doesn’t quell your concerns about the authenticity of the underwear, nothing will.

jeremy lin boxers listed on ebay for $10,000

Photo: Ebay

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.