This Is How To NOT Convince eBay Buyers That Your $10,000 Jeremy Lin Boxers Are Authentic

Someone is selling a pair of Harvard-era Jeremy Lin boxer briefs on eBay right now, SweaterPunch.com points out. The bidding starts at $1,000, with a “buy it now” price of $10,000.



Here’s the seller’s water-tight description of the product:

“My brothers friend went to Harvard and was in the same dorm, got his boxers from the dryer on accident. Got them from him for $100 because hes stupid. Buy now and these could be worth alot in the future.”

If that doesn’t quell your concerns about the authenticity of the underwear, nothing will.

Photo: Ebay

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.