UPDATE: Ben & Jerry's Made Its Jeremy Lin flavour A Little Less Racist

Doesn’t anybody learn?Ben & Jerry’s just released a new ice cream flavour called Taste the Lin-Sanity that’s only available at its location in Harvard Square, according to the Boston Globe.



The ice cream has lychee fruit and fortune cookie pieces in it.

This comes after the Asian American Journalists Association specifically said there is no reason to relate Jeremy Lin to such food items as ‘fortune cookies, take out boxes, or other similar imagery.’

And as Deadspin points out, lychee is a fruit native to Southeast Asia, which is not even where Jeremy Lin’s family is from.

We’re sure Ben & Jerry’s didn’t purposefully try to be racist, but we think it’s a pretty bad move considering everything that’s gone on surrounding Lin and racism in the media.

UPDATE:

Ben & Jerry’s has removed the fortune cookies from the ice cream flavour and now serves a waffle cookie on the side instead.

Ben & Jerry’s general manager Ryan Midden in Boston and Cambridge told the Boston Globe:

“There seemed to be a bit of an initial backlash about it, but we obviously weren’t looking to offend anybody and the majority of the feedback about it has been positive.”

Midden added the main reason they removed the fortune cookies was because pints were returned because the cookies got soggy.

