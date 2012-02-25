A Complete List Of NBA All-Stars Who've Stunk As Bad As Jeremy Lin Did Last Night

Photo: AP Images

Jeremy Lin was terrible last night. He had 8 points, 3 assists, 8 turnovers, and he was completely overwhelmed by the Heat’s ball pressure.So is Linsanity dead FOREVER?



Probably not. Players have bad games all the time. Here are 15 All Stars who’ve played as bad as Lin did last night at least once this year:

Derrick Rose: 8 points (3-10 shooting), 6 assists, 5 turnovers (against the Hawks on 1/7)

Chris Paul: 11 points (4-9 shooting), 3 assists, 2 turnovers (against the Blazers on 1/10)

Russell Westbrook: 4 points (0-13 shooting), 6 assists, 4 turnovers (against the Grizzlies on 12/28)

Dirk Nowitzki: 6 points (3-11 shooting), 6 rebounds, 2 turnovers (against the Spurs on 1/5)

Carmelo Anthony: 1 point (0-7 shooting), 11 rebounds, 0 turnovers (against the Bobcats on 1/24)

Rajon Rondo: 5 points (2-10 shooting), 7 assists, 5 turnovers (against the Raptors on 2/10)

Paul Pierce: 7 points (2-5 shooting), 5 rebounds, 1 turnover (against the Mavericks on 1/11)

Dwight Howard: 8 points (3-6 shooting), 10 rebounds, 6 turnovers (against the Knicks on 1/16)

Andrew Bynum: 3 points (1-8 shooting), 13 rebounds, 2 turnovers (against the Knicks on 2/10)

Steve Nash: 5 points (2-7 shooting), 7 assists, 1 turnover (against the Blazers on 1/27)

Tony Parker: 4 points (1-8 shooting), 7 assists, 0 turnovers (against the Thunder on 1/8)

Marc Gasol: 2 points (0-9 shooting), 11 rebounds, 0 turnovers (against the Lakers on 1/8)

Chris Bosh: 9 points (4-10 shooting), 9 rebounds, 0 turnovers (against the Bucks on 2/1)

Andre Iguodala: 4 points (2-6 shooting), 3 rebounds, 3 turnovers (against the Heat on 1/21)

Joe Johnson: 6 points (2-10 shooting), 3 assists, 2 turnovers (against the Suns on 2/15)

