Jeremy Lin Asks The Taiwanese Media To Leave His Family Alone

Photo: AP Images

So far, Jeremy Lin appears to be handling his sudden ascent into super-stardom with the greatest of ease. But the same cannot be said about his family, and he would lke that to change.Following one of the New York Knicks’ recent games, Lin made a plea to Taiwanese media to leave his relatives alone (via Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports)…



“The special request I have is for the media back in Taiwan to give (my family) space, because they can’t even go to work without being bombarded, without people following them…I want people to respect their privacy.”

According to Wojnarowski, Lin’s grandmother, as well as other extended family members live in the Taipei region. His grandmother is 85 years old.

