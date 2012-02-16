Jeremy Lin Is Moving Into This Westchester County Bachelor Pad For $3,800 A Month

Photo: AP and www.trulia.com

Jeremy Lin is off his brother’s couch and into a brand new pad.The New York Daily News reports that Lin is sub-leasing the White Plains apartment of former Knick David Lee.



The $3,800 a month apartment is on the 20th floor of the Trump Tower has 2 bedrooms, swanky wood floors, and some amazing views.

Pictures of Lin’s place are under wraps, but we pulled up a Trump Tower two-bedroom with the same floor plan to give you a sense of his new digs.

