Jeremy Lin Air-Balled A Wide-Open Shot That Could Have Buried The Heat In The Final Seconds Last Night

Jeremy Lin is off to a slow start for the Rockets.Without getting into too much detail, he’s simply a smaller part of the offence in Houston than he was in New York last year. James Harden is dominating the ball, and Lin has struggled to find a way to impact the game as an off-guard.



His stats for points, shot attempts, assists, and turnovers per 36 minutes are all down.

Lin scored 9 points on 3-8 shooting in last night’s loss to the Heat. With 10 seconds left, he had a wide-open look at a three pointer that would have put the Rockets up 113-111. But he air balled it in embarrassing fashion.

Lin is still young, and he’s essentially learning to play the two-guard since Harden is so ball-dominant, but his star will start to fade if low-lights like these are the only times he makes headlines:

