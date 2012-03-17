Everything You Need To Know About UConn Basketball In One Horrendous Play

UConn ended their season in fitting fashion last night, losing to Iowa State 77-64 in the first round of the NCAA tourney.



The Huskies were one of the five most talented teams in the country this year, but they ended up a colossal disappointment amid a nightmare combination of poor shot selection, mental lapses, and offensive disorganization.

To put a bow on the season, projected top-10 pick Jeremy Lamb tried to throw down a windmill dunk down 13 as time expired. His missed.

Here’s how UConn’s season ended:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.