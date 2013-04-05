Jeremy Irons Makes Controversial Remarks Comparing Gay Marriage To Incest

Oscar-winning English actor Jeremy Irons is getting flak for an odd interview with HuffPo Live in which he compared gay marriage to incest.



While Irons, who currently plays a pope on Showtime’s “The Borgias,” says he “doesn’t have a strong feeling either way” on same sex marriage, it does make him “worry.”

“It seems to me now that they are fighting for the name, and I worry that means somehow we debase or we change what marriage is,” Irons told host Josh Zepps.

The 64-year-old went on to ponder the tax implications of legalizing gay marriage, specifically the passing of property and inheritance.

“Could a father not marry his son?” asked Irons.

When Zepps responded “There are laws against incest,” Irons explained, “It’s not incest between men. Incest is there to protect us from having inbreeding, but men don’t breed, so incest wouldn’t cover that.”

Irons then tried to redeem himself by saying, “Living with another animal, whether it be a husband or a dog, is great. It’s lovely to have someone to love. I don’t think sex matters at all. What it’s called doesn’t matter at all.”

Watch the od interview below:

