Everyone Thinks Something Is About To Be Released That Will Cost This UK Politician His Job

Jeremy Hunt, a British government MP and former UK Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport, is reportedly about to be out of a job.



Incredibly damaging details of his relationship to James Murdoch and the BSkyB takeover bid are reportedly being released imminently. Ladbrooks and Paddy Power has even suspended betting on him leaving the UK cabinet:

BREAKING: We have suspended betting on politician Jeremy Hunt leaving cabinet. Something big is about to go down…??!! — paddypower (@paddypower) April 24, 2012

The rumours are swirling after Rupert Murdoch released a number of emails to the UK’s Leveson inquiry between Frederic Michel, a News Corp PR head, and Hunt, the Telegraph reports. Hunt was involved in deciding whether the Murdoch family could buy a controlling stake in British broadcaster BSkyB.

UPDATE 11:18am EST – The emails between Michel and Hunt have now been released by the inquiry, they are online here. The Guardian reports that Hunt was thought of as a “cheerleader” for News Corps interests and opened a “secret back channel” to help the Murdoch family with the BSkyB deal.

