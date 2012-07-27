UK Politician Breaks Bell During Olympic Ceremony, Just Seconds After Promising A Problem-Free Olympics

UK government Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt is no stranger to scandal, with multiple rumours earlier this year that he would be forced to quit because of his unusually close relationship with the Murdochs during their BSkyB visit.



Now, despite being given a relatively small Olympic task at the HMS Belfast’s London 2012 Olympics celebration, he’s in the news again. Just seconds after promising a problem-free Olympics, Hunt gave too vigorous a shake of his bell, which flew off and nearly hit a group of bystanders.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

