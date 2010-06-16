Jeremy Grantham: The Australian Housing Market Is A Ticking Time Bomb

The recent rebound in global markets has taken some of the heat and attention off of Australia in recent days.



But it still remains in a precarious position: It had a big housing boom, it’s wildly exposed to China, and it’s also wildly in debt.

Jeremy Grantham of GMO is out calling it a ticking timebomb.

Herald Sun (via Credit Writedowns):

Mr Grantham, who is in Australia to meet with GMO clients in Sydney and Melbourne this week, said any bubble could be an exception to the rule.

“Bubbles have quite a few things in common but housing bubbles have a spectacular thing in common, and that is every one of them is considered unique and different,” he said.

As an example, he cited the British housing market bubble of 1989. At the time, he said people dismissed the bubble because there was no more rezoning, creating a land shortage and as such, they believed prices would rise forever.

“Seven years later, in 1997, they hit the lowest multiple of family income since the record books started in 1945. It’s always the same old argument, they are not making any more land.”

In Australia’s case, Mr Grantham described the housing market as a “time bomb” just waiting for interest rates to increase and become impossible to support.

Read the whole thing >

