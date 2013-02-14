Jeremy Grantham Will Participate In An Anti-Pipeline Protest That Could End In Arrests

Fortune’s Leah McGrath Goldman reports exclusively that Jeremy Grantham, the 74-year-old legendary investment strategist known for calling multiple bubbles, will picket the Keystone XL Pipeline with the Sierra Club.



“Grantham says he opposed the pipeline for both economic and environmental reasons, calling it ‘poisonous’ and ‘disastrous for the environment,” Goldman writes.

The Club says Wednesday’s protest in Washington would likely “result in arrests.”

Grantham is a Sierra Club sponsor.

According to Fortune, the protest began at 11:00 AM ET near the White House.

Read the full story on Fortune >

