Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warned Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan would inflate the stock-market bubble in a recent interview. Here are the 28 best quotes.

REUTERS/Nicholas Roberts GMO cofounder Jeremy Grantham.

Jeremy Grantham said Joe Biden’s $US1.9 trillion stimulus plan would further inflate the stock-market bubble.

The veteran investor and GMO cofounder also touched on SPACs, Tesla, and Bitcoin in the Bloomberg interview.

Here are Grantham’s 28 best quotes from the discussion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warned President Joe Biden’s $US1.9 trillion stimulus plan would likely exacerbate the current stock-market bubble in a recent Bloomberg interview.

The Grantham, Mayo, & van Otterloo (GMO) cofounder and chief investment strategist also slammed special-purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs), and suggested Tesla and bitcoin could provide early signs of a looming market crash. Moreover, he trumpeted green-energy investments, and explained how rising asset prices worsen income inequality.

Grantham, who predicted the last two market meltdowns, has been sounding the alarm for several months now. He said the stock rally was becoming “the fourth ‘real McCoy’ bubble” of his career last June, described the boom in some market sectors as “truly crazy” in November, and described a “fully-fledged epic bubble” in his latest market outlook.

Here are Grantham’s 28 best quotes from the interview, lightly edited and condensed for clarity:

1. “The idea that fundamentals, the real world doesn’t count, all you need is money to generate real wealth â€” I think most people can feel it’s an illusion.”

2. “In the end, the system is about the number of people working, the amount of capital spending, the quality of education of your workforce â€” that’s the real world. We’re talking about the paper world and there’s only so much blood you can get out of that.”

3. “The belief is more or less complete that all it takes is the Fed on your side and stocks will rise forever. The common wisdom is that with the Fed on your side, how can you lose?”

4. “My own stock in QuantumScape, it came into the market at $US10 and shot up to $US130. At $US130, it was bigger than General Motors or Panasonic, and this is a brilliant company, but it has no trouble admitting that it won’t be producing any batteries for four years. So no sales, no profits, and bigger than GM. There is nothing like that in 1929, nothing of that scale, nothing like that in 2000.”



Read More:





BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 31 unheralded stocks as the recovery’s hottest trades of recent months continue to gain strength in 2021



5. “At the lowest rates in history, you don’t have a lot in the bank to throw on the table do you?” â€” on the Federal Reserve’s limited options to forestall a crash.

6. “When you have reached this level of obvious super-enthusiasm, the bubble has always, without exception, broken in the next few months, not a few years.”

7. “You can’t maintain this level of near-ecstasy. It can’t be done, because you’ve put in your last dollar. You are all in. What are you supposed to do beyond that point? You can’t borrow any more money. You can’t take any more risk. How do you keep that level of enthusiasm going indefinitely?”

8. “If the government is going to write unprecedentedly large checks to some of the players in the market, then indeed their all-in position can expand one last desperate notch. The sad truth of a lot of the ‘stimulus’ is that it didn’t increase capital spending, it didn’t increase much in the way of real production, but a lot of it eventually flowed into the market one way or the other, andI have no doubt that some of this new round of stimulus will too. If it’s as big as they talk about, this would be a very good making of a top for the market. Just of the kind that the history books would enjoy and we will have a few weeks of extra money and a few weeks of putting your last desperate chips into the game, and then an even more spectacular bust.”

9. “We know where the market is going to end up and all the paper in the world will not change that.”

10. “Is it really justified that we have delivered a serious wound to the global economy and the global economy has gone way up? It doesn’t feel right. This is a monetary game, and you can keep these little monetary bubbles going as long as you keep confidence rising. But when confidence has reached these levels, the history books are pretty clear, it’s very difficult to increase your enthusiasm from a state of mild hysteria, where we are today.”



Read More:





3 investing heavyweights who oversee a combined $US922 billion explain how the Democratic sweep and Capitol siege could shape the outlook for mega-cap tech stocks â€” and break down how to capitalise on the turn of events



11. “In the back of every bear’s mind must surely be Japan in 1989. That is the thing that makes the bears wake up in the middle of the night sweating. You just don’t know how long and how high a market can go if you avoid the burst of euphoria. It’s the burst of euphoria that typically brings these things to an end and we are seeing it all around us today.”

12. “Going short is for a handful of superstar experts. Going short the market is painful enough on occasion, but going short individual stocks is for mugs and for the three or four people who are brilliant enough to get away with it.”

13. “I suspect selling everything would work out just fine.” â€”on what investors can do to prepare for the crash

14. “The good news is that overseas they have not had this same huge bull market and the same overpricing that we have had. That of course is a heaven-sent opportunity.”

15. “You will not make a handsome 10- or 20-year return from US growth stocks. There is simple arithmetic â€” the higher you bid up the price of an asset, the lower the long-term return you can get. There is nothing you can do to change that equation.”

16. “I have no confidence and have not had any for over 20 years in price-to-book, price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flow, price-to-sales, even, as a measure of true value. A measure of true value is the long-term discounted value of a future stream of dividends.”

17. “I’m also worried about inflation. If you think you’re in a world where output doesn’t matter and you can just create paper, sooner or later you’re gonna do the impossible and that is bring back inflation that we haven’t seen for 20 years.”



Read More:







A notorious market bear who called the dot-com bubble says he sees ‘fresh deterioration’ in the market indicator that first signalled the 1929 and 1987 crashes â€” and warns that stocks are ripe for a 70% drop



18. “We are not just in a bubble market, but we are looking at a global economy that is at an inflection point to turn down in long-term growth rate. This is a bad time to be caught overspeculating.”

19. “Shares that benefit from the greening of the economy will do much better than the rest. Anything to do with renewable energy, the electrification of the system, electric cars etc. These are all going to have top-line revenues that dwarf the declining growth rate of the rest of the global economy.”

20. “What is the future value of the dividend stream of bitcoin? It is nil. It will never pay you a dividend. If you’re desperate, can you eat it? No you can’t. Its entire value is on the greater fool, is it not? So bitcoin could be worth $US1 million a unit if you can find someone to pay it.”

21. “Bitcoin is 100% faith. Come the next market phase where faith is at a minimum, what do we think will happen to a stock whose entire reason for existence is faith and nothing but faith?”

22. “It makes no commercial sense at all for them to attempt to warn the clients of impending doom, ever. It is terrible business to blow the whistle on a major bull market if you’re a commercial enterprise. You make more money by having the bubble keep going.” â€” on whether investment firms are incentivized to alert their clients about bubbles

23. “SPACs should be a completely illegitimate instrument. They’re just an excuse for people with reputation and marginal ethics to raise a lot of money, take 20% of it for themselves, for a quick dash around the country for six months. They’re a thoroughly reprehensible instrument in my opinion and should be disallowed.”

24. “If you’re looking for the very early warning signs of a bubble breaking, you find the stocks that have done the best. That’s SPACs in particular and Tesla and bitcoin, and you wait until they start to have these big daily drops, then they recover, then drop again, and so on.”

25. By pushing up asset prices you do two things. You make it difficult to impossible for people to get into the game â€” the purchase of the house is just too expensive, the purchase of anything, stocks, is much higher per unit of dividend or yield then it was. So that’s brutal. Secondly, the long-term compounding of wealth is reduced. The higher the asset price, the lower the rate at which you can compound wealth. The rich get richer as you price down the yield and you mark up asset prices, and the poor get squeezed because you’re not creating any real value, you’re not creating more production.” â€” detailing how rising prices increase income inequality

26. “Instead of writing checks to everybody, if you can write checks for infrastructure, particularly green infrastructure, you’re killing two birds with one stone. You’re doing necessary investing and generating a high societal return. How do you go wrong by doing more of that?”

27. “Get it done. It has a high return, in the end it may save our bacon.” â€” calling for the Biden administration to invest in green infrastructure, research, and training

28. “If you say as an individual, ‘my only interest is to maximise my advantages,’ which is what they say at the corporate level, you’re a sociopath for heaven’s sake.” â€” arguing that companies have responsibilities beyond making profits

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.