A Utah Jazz Player Dunked An Alley-Oop That Was Thrown When He Was Behind The Three-Point Line

Jeremy Evans barely plays for the Utah Jazz, but he’s still one of the league’s best pound-for-pound dunkers.



Last night against Portland, Evans threw down an alley-oop that was totally unremarkable until you realise he was behind the three-point line when the pass was thrown.

Here’s a screenshot of the moment the pass was thrown. He had to sprint from here to get to it in time:

The video:

