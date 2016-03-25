Jeremy Corbyn wants to make sure you eat salad with your kebab

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged a room full of kebab fans not to forget to pick up a salad next time they buy a doner.

Corbyn, who is a vegetarian, made his plea last night at the British Kebab Awards before he handed out the award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to the British Kebab Industry.’

Corbyn started off his speech by joking that he hoped, as a vegetarian, he was still welcome at the awards:

“As a vegetarian aficionado of kebab shops, I hope I’m still welcome. And I’m always very pleased whenever I get to a kebab shop to enjoy a good falafel.”

You can watch a video of that part of the speech below:

He then said that he wanted people to have a salad with their kebab because everyone needs a balanced diet. “What I want people to do when they have a kebab, is take a salad too. Because that will help give you the balanced diet that everyone needs.”

You can watch Corbyn urging kebab-lovers to eat their greens below:

Corbyn: “What I want people to do is to take a kebab but also take a salad with you.”pic.twitter.com/3mz2zZfaDk

Corbyn became a vegetarian after he got “attached to the pigs” when he used to work on a pig farm.

Also, in case you were wondering, this is what the Labour leader would look like if he was a kebab.

