WATCH LIVE: We're at the Jeremy Corbyn rally with legendary reggae group UB40

Business Insider will be live from central London as Labour party leadership candidate Jeremy Corbyn appears on stage with legendary 80’s reggae group UB40 from 1:00 p.m. BST today.

“Jeremy has re-ignited an interest in politics for people who no longer felt included, and engaged and inspired a new generation of young voters who, for the first time, believe that they have an incorruptible politician who truly represents them,” UB40 said in an email sent to Business Insider.

“For these reasons he has our full support as leader of a genuine, believable Labour Party.”

It isn’t clear if UB40 will actually be performing, or simply supporting Corbyn — but BI will have all the action, whatever happens.

