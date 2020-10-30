Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the Labour party

Reuters Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attends a news conference in London

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, has been suspended from the party.

It follows the publication of a damning report into antisemitism within the party under his leadership.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, has been suspended from the party.

It follows the publication of a damning report into antisemitism within the party under his leadership.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: “In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party.”

Corbyn on Thursday refused to accept the findings of the report and insisted that antisemitism within the party was “dramatically overstated” by his political opponents.

More follows…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.