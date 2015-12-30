We spoke to the guy who wants to make Jeremy Corbyn superhero T-shirts a thing

Angry Dan Angry Dan wearing his SUPERCORBYN T-shirt

Angry Dan is an artist with a thing for “slightly badly drawn superhero logos.” He also happens to think that “Jeremy Corbyn is one of the best things to happen to UK politics in quite some time.” He’s put his two passions together and has come up with a SUPERCORBYN T-shirt, and he wants everyone to start wearing one.

Dan is very serious about his mission to get at least 1,000 people into his shirts and has been pounding the streets of London, handing out flyers directing people to his (not-for-profit) crowdfunding campaign. We caught up with Dan to see what inspired him to create Britain’s answer to the iconic “Yes we can” T-shirts that dominated US President Barack Obama’s Presidential campaign.

Why are you so angry, Dan?

David Cameron ticks me off fairly regularly.

What inspired the T-shirts?

I made the first one for a laugh, just as a celebration of Corbyn and a light-hearted ‘up yours’ to the right wing media’s portrayal of him, but found that whenever I wore it people would always come and chat about how much they love Corbyn. It was astounding. I’d walk into a pub and they’d come up and ask me where I got it and we’d talk about politics. One day someone suggested I should do a crowdfunding campaign to get loads made and I thought it seemed like a good way to spread my own positive experiences.

What do people say when they see you in your T-shirt?

Lots of compliments, plenty of laughter and the occasional raised eyebrow.

Have you made any converts to the Corbyn cause?

The media often make out that Corbyn supporters are weirdos and freaks but every person I have interacted with has been perfectly decent and grounded. I wouldn’t like to profess to making any conversions but I can tell you there’s much stronger support for Corbyn amongst normal Britons from all walks of life than those papers would care to write about. A lot of those people wouldn’t fly the red flag quite so openly, but they’re enamoured by Corbyn’s honesty, kindness and hope enough to want to share their enthusiasm by wearing a T-shirt.

Are you a long time political activist?

27 days.

Why the sudden interest?

Just look at the news.

Are you going to send one to Corbyn?

Of course.

