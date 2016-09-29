Jeremy Corbyn is going to appoint Shami Chakrabarti to his shadow cabinet

Labour peer Shami Chakrabarti is set to become shadow attorney general.

Chakrabarti, who isn’t an MP, is a human rights barrister who was controversially made a peer by Jeremy Corbyn in August after she chaired Labour’s anti-Semitism inquiry.

Having spent a career promoting human rights, Chakrabarti was initially seen as a suitable choice to lead the independent inquiry into whether Labour had a problem with anti-Semitism.

However, her nomination to the Lords led Britain’s chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirivis, to call the independence of the inquiry into question.

He said: “Shami Chakrabarti has a proud record of public service, but in accepting this peerage, the credibility of her report lies in tatters and the Labour Party’s stated intention, to unequivocally tackle anti-Semitism, remains woefully unrealised”.

Labour become engulfed in an anti-Semitism row over the Summer which saw former London mayor Ken Livingstone and MP Naz Shah suspended for making alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

The New Statesman reports that Chakrabarti “wants to do more” and the believes the “gig is a no brainer.”

The shadow attorney general is seen as a significant position within the shadow cabinet. The holder’s role is to scrutinise the actions of the Attorney General — currently Tory MP Jeremy Wright — who supervises institutions including the Crown Prosecution Service and the Serious Fraud Office.

The post has been vacant since MP Karl Turner’s resignation in June.

Corbyn is due to make more appointments to his shadow cabinet in the coming weeks.

MP Sir Keir Starmer is being tipped for shadow home secretary after Andy Burnham stepped down from the post to focus on his campaign to become the mayor of Manchester. Starmer took part in the wave of resignations in protest at Corbyn’s leadership in June, but he is reportedly ready to return to the front bench.

The reshuffle is expected to begin on Wednesday 5 October.

