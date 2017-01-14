Jeremy Corbyn: The way Britain is run is 'lopsided, unbalanced, and unfair'

LONDON — Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced plans to “challenge and overturn” the “rigged” political system in Britain on Saturday.

In a speech given at British think tank The Fabian Society in London today, he said that the way Britain is run is “lopsided, unbalanced, and unfair.”

He went on to discuss the risks of the looming “shambolic Brexit,” and how the current system is “rigged” for ordinary people, including poor working conditions for the young, the crisis in the NHS, and higher rents charged by private landlords.

“They have stitched up our political system to protect the powerful,” he said.

In response, he said that the Labour Party will build thousands of affordable homes, introduce a charter of rights for renters, bring private railways into public ownership, give social care the funding it needs and provide a long-term funding solution to the NHS.

He also announced plans to host a summit of European socialist leaders.

The speech was part of his plan to relaunch the Labour Party and get it back on track following the resignation of two of his MPs.

Tristram Hunt, a prominent Corbyn critic, announced his intention to resign on Friday due to Labour’s “unelectability” with plans to become the new director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

He said he found his time as an MP “intensely frustrating” after Labour’s defeat in the 2015 general election in a letter to Corbyn, adding that Labour’s struggle to respond to the “social, cultural and economic forces which have rocked mainstream social democratic and socialist parties.”

His departure means a by-election for Labour in the Stoke on Trent Central area, which voted overwhelmingly to Leave the EU despite the fact that Labour currently holds a majority of 5,000 votes.

When asked if he was confident about the by-election, Corbyn told a Sky News reporter: “Of course I’m confident. We’re going to fight very hard.”

His decision also follows the resignation MP Jamie Reed, another Corbyn sceptic, which means another fight for the party to hold onto his seat in Copeland, Cumbria.

