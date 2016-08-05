Two fathers' rights campaigners are on Jeremy Corbyn's roof because he was "rude" to them once

Two campaigners from the New Fathers For Justice pressure group are protesting on the roof of Jeremy Corbyn’s London home and refusing to move until he talks to them about their rights.

The two men, who are being named as Bobby Smith and Martin Matthews, climbed onto the Labour leader’s roof shortly before 1200 p.m. (BST) in protest against Corbyn for failing to listen to them on the issue of access rights for British dads.

“I tried to talk to Jeremy in March and he was very rude to me,” Smith told LBC. “He’s in a position where he can hold the government to account.

Smith, who told LBC that he hasn’t seen his two daughters for five years, added: “Both of us would rather be home with our children right now, on the summer holidays, but we’re not – we have no choice but to do this.”

Smith uploaded this clip to Twitter of him and Matthews on the Labour leader’s roof.

Video from Jeremy Corbyns roof. We are protesting today about his part in the blocking of shared parenting. pic.twitter.com/xNexr0YM3J — Bobby smith (@bobbysmith2765) August 5, 2016

A police spokesman said they were called to Corbyn’s home in Islington, north London at around 10.30am after receiving reports of the protest.

A negotiator is currently trying to talk to the men through a window, according to The Independent.

More to follow…

