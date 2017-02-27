Jeremy Corbyn just congratulated 'our SNPs' in his Scottish Labour conference speech

LONDON — Jeremy Corbyn suffered a humiliating verbal slip during his speech at the Scottish Labour Party conference this afternoon, when he accidentally congratulated the SNP.

Speaking about action by Scottish Labour on child poverty, he mistakenly said “well done our SNPs.”

He quickly corrected himself, only to almost make the exact same mistake again.

“I hope all the media listened to that bit,” he joked before shouting “standing for you” at an uncomfortably loud volume.

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.