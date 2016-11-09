CORBYN: Trump's victory is the rejection of a political system 'that simply isn't working'

John Locher AP/Press Association Images President-elect Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally.

Jeremy Corbyn says the election of Donald Trump as US President represents a clear anti-establishment mood but said he believed “decency and common sense” would eventually prevail.

The Labour leader released the statement on Wednesday morning, as Brits woke up to the shock news that Trump had outperformed Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.

The Islington North MP added that the result was a clear indication that politicians must find offer a real “alternative” to the economic and political systems currently in place across Britain, the US, and the West.

Here’s Corbyn’s full statement, which was published on the Labour Party website.

“Many in Britain and elsewhere will be understandably shocked by Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, the rhetoric around it and what the election result means for the rest of the world, as well as America. “Trump’s election is an unmistakable rejection of a political establishment and an economic system that simply isn’t working for most people. It is one that has delivered escalating inequality and stagnating or falling living standards for the majority, both in the US and Britain. “This is a rejection of a failed economic consensus and a governing elite that has been seen not to have listened. And the public anger that has propelled Donald Trump to office has been reflected in political upheavals across the world. “But some of Trump’s answers to the big questions facing America, and the divisive rhetoric around them, are clearly wrong. “I have no doubt, however, that the decency and common sense of the American people will prevail, and we send our solidarity to a nation of migrants, innovators and democrats. “After this latest global wake-up call, the need for a real alternative to a failed economic and political system could not be clearer. “That alternative must be based on working together, social justice and economic renewal, rather than sowing fear and division. And the solutions we offer have to improve the lives of everyone, not pit one group of people against another. “Americans have made their choice. The urgent necessity is now for us all to work across continents to tackle our common global challenges: to secure peace, take action on climate change and deliver economic prosperity and justice.”

The election of Trump has widely been interpreted as at least partially an expression of dissatisfaction with the US political system by voters who feel marginalised and left behind — a disgruntled mood supporters of Corbyn believe he understands and wants to address in the UK.

Unlike Trump, though, Corbyn comes from the traditional “left” of politics and advocates liberal policies like the welcoming of Syrian refugees to UK, for example, something Trump has vowed to block in the US.

