Jeremy Corbyn wields the axe in another shadow cabinet reshuffle

Jeremy Corbyn is in the midst of yet another shadow cabinet reshuffle.

In a bold opening move, Corbyn sacked chief whip of six years Rosie Winterton and replaced her with Nick Brown, who twice served as chief whip under former Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Corbyn’s decision to get rid of Winterton — who is widely respected among the Labour MPs — is likely an attempt to re-establish his authority after overcoming a coup to win the recent leadership contest.

Reacting to the news, a Labour MP told Business Insider: “It seems personal matters are more important than saving the party. And yet another woman lost to make way for a man”.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Corbyn said: “I welcome Nick’s agreement to serve as chief whip to the parliamentary Labour party. I would like to pay tribute to Rosie Winterton for her six years’ exceptional service as chief whip. She has played an outstanding role in her support for me as leader and the Labour party as a whole.”

Brown said: “I hope that I can bring experience and play a constructive role in providing the strongest possible opposition to this Tory Government.”

PoliticsHome is reporting that Diane Abbott, a close ally of Corbyn, is set to be appointed shadow home secretary, while the Guardian says Corbyn is expected to make some surprise appointments.

Business Insider will update this story as soon as Corbyn makes more announcements…

