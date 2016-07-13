BREAKING: Jeremy Corbyn WILL be on the ballot for the Labour leadership contest

Jeremy Corbyn WILL be on the ballot for the upcoming Labour leadership contest, the party’s chief administrative body announced on Tuesday evening.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) voted in favour of Corbyn going straight onto the ballot, meaning he will not be required to secure nominations from 51 MPs and MEPs in order to fight for his leadership.

This crucial decision comes after weeks of debate about whether the under-pressure leader would have to secure a certain number of nominations before he could stand in the contest.

Here is the NEC’s statement, per The Guardian:

The NEC has agreed that as the incumbent leader Jeremy Corbyn will go forward onto the ballot without requiring nominations from the Parliamentary Labour Party and the European Parliamentary Labour Party. All other leadership candidates will require nominations from 20% of the PLP and EPLP.

The vote was 18-14, according to Michael Crick.

This is really bad news for his opponents. It was very unlikely that Corbyn would have been able to persuade at least 51 parliamentarians to support him. However, he remains popular with Labour members who will be able to vote in the contest, making him favourite to win for the second time.

Former shadow Business Secretary Angela Eagle officially launched her bid to replace Corbyn on Monday after the latter lost a vote of confidence last month.

The NEC is made up of 33 representatives of the parliamentary party, trade unions, MEPs, constituency groups, and others. The secret vote was extremely close and came down to a “knife edge,” according to The Times’ Lucy Fisher.

Corbyn initially refused to leave the meeting room when he asked to by the Committee, according to a tweet by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

More to follow…

