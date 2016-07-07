Jeremy Corbyn is winning the battle for leading the Labour Party

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn listens to speakers during a ‘Refugees Welcome Here Rally’ at The Camden Centre on November 4, 2015 in London, England. Speaking at a rally hosted by Stand Up To Racism the Labour Leader along with Shadow International Development Secretary Diane Abbot will talk about the delays by European Leaders to reach a political agreement on the number of refugees to be taken in across the EU.

The coup against Jeremy Corbyn appears to be failing as rebel MPs begin to concede defeat in their efforts to remove the divisive Labour Party leader.

Numerous members of the opposition party who want to see a change in leadership are giving up hope, according to The Telegraph, amid the belief that Corbyn will not resign and would only win another leadership contest because of his strong support from members.

The vast majority of Labour MPs have called on Corbyn to step down after losing faith in his capacity to lead the party.

A major reason for this is the belief that Corbyn was not enthusiastic enough while campaigning for the UK to stay in the European Union prior to the historic June 23 referendum.

One MP told The Telegraph:

“It’s finished. He will win easily in a second contest if he is on the ballot, it’s everything we wanted to avoid. He is losing support of the membership by the day, there is no doubt about that, but they just sign up new members to replace them. He is Teflon in that sense.”

Another unnamed Labour politician said in the same report:

“There are more talks planned, but when one side’s red line is that Jeremy stays in post and the other side says he has to go, it is impossible to find a compromise. It’s done. It’s no good. It’s possible that the PLP would consider some kind of executive role for Jeremy if he were to stand aside as leader but his team just won’t consider that option, they know where the power lies.”

Corbyn has refused to resign on a number of occasions, citing his comfortable victory in last year’s leadership contest as a democratic mandate. The former backbencher received a huge 59.5% of the vote.

His challengers warn that he is simply unelectable and will lead the opposition party into the political wilderness. Corbyn holds distinctly left-wing views on multiple issues which put him at odds with more moderate Labour MPs.

Former Business Secretary Angela Eagle is expected to launch a leadership challenge in the coming days. However, her popularity among Labour parliamentarians isn’t matched by the support she has from party members.

Corbyn, on the other hand, has large levels of support among party members. At least 13,000 people joined the party in the week that the coup began, with 60% giving “supporting Corbyn” as the reason for doing so.

Some Labour MPs have since come out to deny reports that the coup against Corbyn is over. Speaking to PoliticsHome editor Kevin Schofield, one described reports as “utter s***e:”

