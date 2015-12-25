It’s almost the end of 2015 and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn is finishing the year with terrible approval ratings in the polls. Here are Corbyn’s results from this month in full.

YouGov asked people whether they thought Corbyn was doing well: 24% said he was and 65% said he wasn’t. That gives him a net approval rating of -41%.

Opinium asked people whether they had a favourable view of Corbyn: 28% did and 56% didn’t. That gives him a net approval rating of -28%.

ComRes asked people whether they thought Corbyn was a good leader: 25% thought he was was and 46% thought he wasn’t. That gives him a net approval rating of -21%.

Ipsos Mori asked people whether they were satisfied with the way Corbyn was doing his job: 33% were 50% weren’t. That gives him a net approval rating of –17%

Twitter user @liamjlhill has summed up how Prime Minister David Cameron must be feeling this Christmas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.