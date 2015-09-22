Jeremy Corbyn favourited an obscene tweet about David Cameron's alleged pig scandal

Jeremy Corbyn, the new leader of the Labour party, favourited an obscene tweet on Monday about allegations that Prime Minister David Cameron put “a private part of his anatomy” into a dead pig’s mouth as part of a university initiation ceremony.

Basically, he was asked by a tweeter of what was worse: Cameron’s alleged incident with a pig or Corbyn having an affair with shadow secretary of state for international development Diane Abbott in the 1970s.

However, the tweet has now been deleted. Although, you can see it here:

Corbyn is active on Twitter with more than 250,000 followers and almost 4,000 tweets to his name. He is selective in the tweets he favourites though.

The pig story is an anecdote from a new book about Cameron’s life obtained by the Daily Mail.

Cameron carried out the act when he was a student at Oxford University, according to the book co-written by Lord Ashcroft and journalist Isabel Oakeshott.

The prime minister’s office at Number 10 Downing Street was not in the mood to comment on the bizarre story.

Journalists fresh from a briefing tweeted about it. Here’s Christopher Hope, chief political correspondent at the Daily Telegraph:

PM's spokesman on Ashcroft book: "I am NOT going to dignify this book with any comment. The author has set out his reason for writing it." — Christopher Hope???? (@christopherhope) September 21, 2015

It didn’t even get featured in the summary of the briefing, which said: “The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesperson answered questions about the Trade Union Bill, EU reform, the independence referendum and Syria.”

Meanwhile, George Osborne, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, was asked about it while on a trade mission to China. He tried not to laugh and said “I haven’t seen that book.”

Watch George Osborne try not to laugh when asked about #piggate allegations http://t.co/Bytzu1hFWc — The Independent (@Independent) September 21, 2015

The Daily Telegraph reported that friends close to David Cameron deny he was ever even in the society which instigated the pig incident.

Ashcroft, a former ally, fell out with Cameron after the prime minister failed to follow through on a promise to give him a top ranking job after winning the 2010 election. The pair now infamously dislike each other.

The book, called Call Me Dave, features a source who claimed to be present during the pig incident and has photographic evidence. However, the book also makes it clear that Ashcroft and Oakshott failed to actually obtain the photo in question. That creates an obvious question of why they published this piece of gossip when they were unable to prove it, and why the Mail chose to repeat it. The Mail is usually (broadly) supportive of the Conservative Party.

As you might expect, the story is doing the rounds on Twitter. It’s more popular even than the Emmy awards.

A parody account called David Cameron’s Pig already has 2,400 followers:

I fear no one will take me seriously now. — Cameron's Pig (@CameronPig) September 20, 2015

I fear no one will take me seriously now.

