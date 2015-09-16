Jeremy Corbyn has only ever favourited 24 tweets on Twitter --  and some of them are hilarious

Jeremy Corbyn has 219,000 followers on Twitter, and that massive social media army is one of the reasons he swept to power as the new leader of the Labour Party. It’s also one of the reasons he feels confident enough to ignore the UK’s mainstream media, whose paparazzi behaviour he disdains.
But until a few months ago, when his leadership campaign suddenly came from nowhere to dominate the race, few people paid much attention to Corbyn’s tweets. He has been on Twitter since 2010 and written nearly 4,000 tweets. But in that time he has only favourited 24 tweets from other people — a relatively tiny number.
You can see Corbyn’s favourites here.
Below, we highlight the most interesting ones.
This is a really weird thing to 'favourite.' It refers to this story, which describes how the late MP Geoffrey Dickens asked Corbyn to become more vocal about the alleged presence of child brothels in Islington, Corbyn's constituency. Corbyn instead asked Dickens to withdraw his allegations and apologise.
Red meat for his supporters -- everyone is angry about tax-dodging foreign investors who increase property prices in London.
Not clear what Corbyn was going for here: He was tweeting his position on Iran and nuclear weapons, but then he favourited someone who called him a 'hapless dupe.'
Tasteless? Comedian Frankie Boyle made a joke about the late Princess Diana, during the Queen's Jubilee celebration, and Corbyn liked it. (To be fair, he may simply have been noting that coverage of the event was overly mawkish.)
No, Corbyn is probably not a TWINGO! fan. Jacksons Lane is a community venue in Islington, and Corbyn was probably trying to help it publicise an event. But ... 'ALL play, only one wins,' as Corbyn has amply demonstrated.
