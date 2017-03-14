Jeremy Corbyn fails to turn up to his own 'emergency' Brexit rally

LONDON — Jeremy Corbyn has failed to turn up to an “emergency” Brexit rally despite urging supporters to join him in defending EU migrants living in the UK.

The Labour leader had called for supporters to join him at the event in Parliament Square on Monday evening to “defend the rights of EU citizens who have made a life here.”

The rally, organised by the Corbyn-supporting Momentum group, was called to support an amendment to the Brexit bill that would have guaranteed the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

However, Corbyn failed to show after only around 100 people turned up to the event outside Parliament.

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott both addressed the rally. However, Corbyn did not appear either before or after the vote on the amendments, citing “other commitments”.

“The vote [on the Brexit bill] began later than expected and he has other commitments now,” one source told the Mirror.

MPs voted by 335 votes to 287 to overturn the Lords amendment on EU citizens, with six Labour MPs joining with the Conservatives to overturn the amendment.

Just two Conservative MPs, Alex Chalk and Tania Mathias, rebelled on the issue.

More from Business Insider UK:

Join me tonight in Parliament Square and help defend the rights of EU citizens who have made a life here https://t.co/VylEA7idFd

— Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 13, 2017

Source explains JC’s no-show at protest: “The vote began later than expected and he has other commitments now”.

— Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) March 13, 2017

Six Labour MPs voted to reject a Lords amendment that would have protected the rights of EU citizens living in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/UKvX4jxNoG

— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 13, 2017

