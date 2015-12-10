Jeremy Corbyn joked about a dictator and Albanians are really upset about it

Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen during the London Climate March .

The Leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn caused controversy at a staff Christmas party on Tuesday night when he quoted the former communist dictator Enver Hoxha. In an apparent attempt at humour, Corbyn told his party “this year will be tougher than last year.”

The quote was taken from Hoxha’s 1967 new year message when he warned the Albanian people that “this year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year.”

Hoxha brutally ruled Albania for 39 years. Thousands of his opponents were executed as “war criminals” and thousands more were put to work in forced labour camps. Beards were also banned.

Judging by the picture they have chosen, the Albanian press didn’t find Corbyn’s joke too funny.

Screenshot/GazetaExpress A screenshot of an Albanian website.

