Jeremy Corbyn: Trump win is a warning to the West

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that Donald Trump’s presidential win is a warning to the West.

Speaking in London after Trump’s shock win Corbyn said: “There are many people all around the western world who are very angry, very angry at the way their communities have been left behind, the lack of investment in those communities and the lack of job opportunities for young people.

“It’s a message we’ve got to heed therefore we need a society that is prepared to invest in infrastructure, that is not going to leave anybody behind.

“But we also need leaders that don’t condemn women, leaders that don’t use racist rhetoric in an election campaign in order to gain support. The only way forward is bringing people together.”

Produced by Leon Siciliano

