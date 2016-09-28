Jeremy Corbyn is denying that his closest advisor Seumas Milne is about to quit

Jeremy Corbyn’s office has denied rumours that the Labour leader’s top spin doctor and closest advisor Seumas Milne is quitting.

Sources close to Corbyn told political blogs Politics Home and Guido Fawkes that Milne is not going anywhere after speculation about the director of strategic communications’ future emerged at the Labour Conference in Liverpool.

“There’s no plans for him to leave as far as I’m aware. It’s business as usual,” a Labour source told Politics Home. The website originally reported that Milne could leave as early as this week.

Corbyn’s team did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Milne is working on loan in Corbyn’s office from his permanent role at The Guardian. Politico reported last week that the writer is in talks with Guardian editor Katharine Viner about his return.

“I’m told Milne has had some conversations with Guardian editor Katharine Viner about what he would do if he goes back to the newspaper — but has yet to indicate whether he will actually return,” said Alex Spence at Politico.

