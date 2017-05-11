Jeremy Corbyn's car has just run over a BBC cameraman

Adam Bienkov

LONDON — A BBC cameraman was whisked off to hospital today after his foot was run over by Jeremy Corbyn’s car.

The Labour leader was arriving at Labour HQ to sign off his party’s manifesto, which had already been leaked to two newspapers.

This is the BBC cameraman shortly after he was run over by Corbyn’s car:

He was later whisked off to hospital via a back entrance to the building.

The incident capped off a chaotic morning as the Labour leaders’ allies rowed over the source of the leak of Labour’s general election manifesto.

Following the leak, Corbyn pulled out of his own campaign poster launch.

This BBC cameraman has just had his leg ran over by the car Jeremy Corbyn arrived in at Labour’s manifesto signing. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/oQCKEjubzW
— Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

NOW WATCH: Watch Sally Yates go toe to toe with Ted Cruz over Trump’s immigration ban

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.