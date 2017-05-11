Jeremy Corbyn's car has just run over a BBC cameraman

LONDON — A BBC cameraman was whisked off to hospital today after his foot was run over by Jeremy Corbyn’s car.

The Labour leader was arriving at Labour HQ to sign off his party’s manifesto, which had already been leaked to two newspapers.

This is the BBC cameraman shortly after he was run over by Corbyn’s car:

He was later whisked off to hospital via a back entrance to the building.

The incident capped off a chaotic morning as the Labour leaders’ allies rowed over the source of the leak of Labour’s general election manifesto.

Following the leak, Corbyn pulled out of his own campaign poster launch.

This BBC cameraman has just had his leg ran over by the car Jeremy Corbyn arrived in at Labour’s manifesto signing. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/oQCKEjubzW

— Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn was in the car as the tyre ran over this man’s foot. He’s receiving medical treatment – Corbyn’s gone inside. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/mQykOfuVbs

— Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

BBC journo stretchered from Savoy Place after being run over by Corbyn’s car. They were desperate to avoid cameras at back entrance. pic.twitter.com/1znOuVyfiV

— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) May 11, 2017

