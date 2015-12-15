Jeremy Corbyn once dressed as Santa and nobody recognised him

Screenshot/BBC Jeremy Corbyn as the Daily Politics’ secret santa

The BBC has dug up some old footage of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dressed up as Santa and handing out mince pies.

The clip shows Corbyn appearing as a “secret santa” on the BBC’s flagship midday politics show the “Daily Politics” in a segment of the show where guests on the show had to guess who he was.

Labour MP Alan Johnson and former Lib Dem MP Lembit Öpik struggled to figure out who was under the beard.

This is despite them being told that the secret santa was a Labour MP who chaired the Parliamentary wing of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and had described former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s backing for Trident nuclear weapons as “sad and absurd.” The BBC didn’t say which year the footage was from.

You can watch the whole clip below.

ICYMI: Exclusive footage of @jeremycorbyn dressed as Santa from the #bbcdp archive https://t.co/V32IqzbSqg

— DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) December 14, 2015

