Jeremy Clarkson is making adverts for Amazon





Amazon is looking to harness Jeremy Clarkson’s fame in an advert for the Fire TV stick, an accessory that allows wireless media streaming to a TV. As the presenter rides through a house on a Segwey, he describes himself as “suddenly becoming un-busy,” poking fun at his recent past.

After being fired from the BBC, Clarkson — along with Richard Hammond and James May — struck a $US250 million (£160 million) deal with Amazon for 36 episodes of the new show, which is as yet unnamed. Filming for the show has begun in Portugal, with the trio racing three hypercars.

Clarkson’s TV appearance for Amazon is interesting as few other big-name personalities are tightly associated with an online streaming service. Traditional TV stations, like the BBC or Channel 4, have a roster of talent that appear on multiple shows — examples include David Attenborough or Jon Snow — but neither Netflix or Amazon have achieved this.

The advert may be a one-off or it could be part of a tighter involvement with Amazon as part of the multi-year deal that Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, described as “very, very, very expensive.”

Here is the full advert:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

