Former 'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson is already back on TV

Jeremy Clarkson is returning to TV and to his former home at the BBC.

But just for one night.

The bombastic TV host and automotive journalist has been hired to guest host an episode of the BBC news quiz show “Have I Got News For You” on April 24.

“Jeremy’s contract has not been renewed on ‘Top Gear’ but he isn’t banned from appearing on the BBC,” a network spokesperson told BBC News.

This would mark Clarkson’s first appearance on the BBC after the broadcaster announced late last month that it would not renew Clarkson’s contract which expired at the end of March.

The network’s decision to part ways with the polarising TV personality came after an internal BBC inquiry found Clarkson had punched a “Top Gear” producer when he failed to obtain a hot steak dinner after a long day of filming.

In addition, the fracas with the producer came on the heels of a controversy-filled 2014 for Clarkson — which saw the TV host mired in scandal stemming from accusations of racists, sexists, and culturally insensitive comments.

Prior to his dismissal, Clarkson had spent nearly three decades as a host on “Top Gear” and is credited with being the driving force behind the show’s explosive international success.

With more than 350 million weekly viewers, “Top Gear” set the Guinness World record as the most watched factual TV program in the world. In addition to the UK show, the Top Gear brand also includes numerous international spinoffs, a live stadium tour, merchandising, a successful magazine, and website.

“Have I Got News For You” is BBC’s comedy quiz show where panels of celebrity guests are grilled on the week’s major news stories. For the past decade, the show has employed a series of guest hosts ranging from hollywood stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch and William Shatner to politicians like London Mayor Boris Johnson.

Clarkson has a frequent participant in the quiz show, and last served as a guest host on an episode in April 2014.

See the full episode of Clarkson’s 2014 “Have I Got News For You” episode:

