The police are investigating Jeremy Clarkson's alleged assault on his producer

North Yorkshire Police are investigating former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson over his assault of a BBC producer, Sky News is reporting.

The police force has asked for the BBC’s file on the Clarkson “fracas,” saying they will take action “where necessary.”

Clarkson was suspended from motoring show Top Gear after verbally abusing and assaulting producer Oisin Tymon, and today the BBC announced it would not be renewing Clarkson’s contract — effectively firing him.

The attack on Tymon lasted around 30 seconds, ending after a witness intervened.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said in a statement that he “did not take the decision [to sack Clarkson] lightly,” but “there cannot be one rule for one and one rule for another dictated by either rank, or public relations and commercial considerations.”

Here’s the full North Yorkshire Police statement, courtesy of Max Foster from CNN:

North Yorkshire Police is liaising with the BBC regarding the alleged incident in North Yorkshire involving Jeremy Clarkson. We have asked the BBC for the report which details the findings of their internal investigation into the matter. The action will be assessed appropriately and action will be taken by North Yorkshire Police where necessary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.