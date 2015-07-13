Jeremy Clarkson is leading the former Top Gear trio in live shows in Australia this week

Top that. Source: Brand Events

The show goes on for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, the former Top Gear hosts who last month confirmed they’ll be making a new car show, most likely with the US streaming service Netflix.

The trio arrive in Australia this week on the latest leg in their postponed live stage show world tour, in the wake of Clarkson’s sacking from Top Gear following his alleged assault on a producer.

The Top Gear name and the BBC are no longer associated with the show, which has been renamed Clarkson, Hammond and May Live, and that also means The Stig won’t be involved and clips from the show can’t be used.

They’ve dubbed the 90-minute live arena shows ‘The Cr-Ashes’ – a dig at the Ashes series currently underway in England – and the trio will take on Team Australia; Shane Jacobson, Steve Pizzati and Riana Crehan, in a series of motorised challenge at Perth Arena (July 18-19) and Allphones Arena in Sydney (July 25-26). The games are set to include “sidecar polo”, “car rugby” and “V8 cricket”.

Jeremy Clarkson described Jacobson “the scariest human being because he is completely fearless” and said he’s looking forward to performing in Australia following a difficult year because “there is so much opportunity for good-natured ribbing”.

He promises beautiful supercars, breath-taking stunts as well as all the irreverent humour.

Tickets for the shows are available from Ticketek.

Here’s a taste of what to expect:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.