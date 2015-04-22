Former 'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson hints at a TV return and a new car show

Jeremy Clarkson, “Top Gear’s” mercurial former lead host, hinted over the weekend that he could return to TV with a new car show.

In his weekly column on the Sunday Times, Clarkson chronicled every maudlin detail of his of life since the BBC banished him from the show he built into an entertainment powerhouse.

The network’s decision to part ways with the polarising TV personality came after an internal BBC inquiry found Clarkson had punched a “Top Gear” producer when the staffer failed to obtain a hot steak dinner after a long day of filming.

“I felt sick because after I’d lost my home and my mother, I’d thrown myself even more vigorously into my job and now, idiotically, I’d managed to lose that too,” Clarkson wrote.

The veteran TV personality later concluded that at the age of 55 it was too early for him to hang up the driving gloves but too late for an old dog to learn any new tricks.

“Which is why I have made a decision,” Clarkson wrote. “I have lost my baby but I shall create another. I don’t know who the other parent will be or what the baby will be like, but I cannot sit around any more organising my photograph albums.”

Youtube/BBC Clarkson (Left) with Top Gear co-hosts Richard Hammond (C) and James May.

In the column, the ex-“Top Gear” host explained that he was also in a poor mental state because of a potential cancer diagnosis.

“Two days before the “fracas”, I’d been told, sternly, by my doctor that the lump on my tongue was probably cancer and that I must get it checked out immediately.” Clarkson wrote. “But I couldn’t do that. We were in the middle of a ‘Top Gear’ series. And ‘Top Gear’ always came first.”

The fracas with the producer came on the heels of a controversy-filled 2014 for Clarkson — which saw the TV host mired in scandal stemming from accusations of racist, sexist, and culturally insensitive comments.

Prior to his dismissal, Clarkson had spent nearly three decades as a host on “Top Gear” and is credited with being the driving force behind the show’s explosive international success.With more than 350 million weekly viewers, “Top Gear” set the Guinness World record as the most watched factual TV program in the world. In addition to the UK show, the Top Gear brand also includes numerous international spinoffs, a live stadium tour, merchandising, a successful magazine, and website.

YouTube/BBC/ The Hub Clarkson on Top Gear in 1988.

Recently, Clarkson pulled the plug on his turn as the guest host of an episode of the BBC news quiz show “Have I Got News For You.”

According to the show’s producers, the bombastic TV host and automotive journalist decided against the appearance after a period of reflection.

Clarkson’s cancelled appearance on “Have I Got News For You” would have been his first appearance on the BBC and on TV after the network announced late last month that it would not renew Clarkson’s contract which expired at the end of March.

The Clarkson-helmed episode would have aired on April 24. However, this may not be the end of Jeremy Clarkson involvement with “Have I Got News For You.” The show’s producers hinted to BBC News that he may guest host on another episode later in the year.

