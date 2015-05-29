Jeremy Clarkson: Getting fired from 'Top Gear' was my 'own silly fault'

Getting kicked off of “Top Gear was my own silly fault,” Jeremy Clarkson told BBC2 Radio’s Chris Evans last week.

In his first live interview since his unceremonious dismissal from the popular BBC2 car show in March, the bombastic TV personality and automotive journalist proved to be surprisingly contrite and honest.

During the interview, Clarkson described his departure from the show he helped build into a global media juggernaut as “leaving a big hole in his life.”

“Top Gear was absolutely my baby,” Clarkson said. “I absolutely adored it and I worked all the time on it and paid attention to every little detail.”

In recent weeks, rumours of a potential new car show featuring Clarkson along with his former co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond have made their way through the internet.

Potential suitors for the high-octane troika’s services include such heavy hitters as British broadcaster ITV and internet streaming service Netflix.

Although his departure from the BBC may have comer under less-than-ideal conditions, the long-time automotive journalist spoke glowingly of his time with the network.

“I think it’s a great organisation,” Clarkson gushed about the Beeb. “I’ll never complain about it and I thank them for giving me such a long time there.”

The network’s decision to part ways with the polarising TV personality came after an internal BBC inquiry found Clarkson had punched a “Top Gear” producer when he failed to obtain a hot steak dinner after a long day of filming.

In addition, the fracas with the producer came on the heels of a controversy-filled 2014 for Clarkson — which saw the TV host mired in scandal stemming from accusations of racist, sexist, and culturally insensitive comments.

Prior to his dismissal, Clarkson had spent nearly three decades with the BBC as a host on “Top Gear” and is credited with being the driving force behind the show’s explosive international success.

With more than 350 million weekly viewers, “Top Gear” set the Guinness World record as the most watched factual TV program in the world. In addition to the UK show, the Top Gear brand also includes numerous international spinoffs, a live stadium tour, merchandising, a successful magazine, and website.

Although their involvement with the “Top Gear” television program may be over, the show’s trio of former-hosts will continue with its live stadium appearances. However, the tour will no longer be able carry the “Top Gear” name. Instead, it will be named after the show’s three hosts — Clarkson, Hammond, and May.

Listen here for an excerpt of Jeremy Clarkson’s interview with Chris Evans:

