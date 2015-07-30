The presenters of 'Top Gear' are making a new TV show for Amazon

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, the former presenters of BBC motoring series “Top Gear,” will star in a new, online show for Amazon Prime streaming customers.

The Evening Standard reports that the trio have signed up for a show that will premiere online next year.

The Wall Street Journal is also reporting on the new series, and says that Amazon has won the global rights for the show, and is able to licence the content to TV networks around the world.

NOW WATCH: There is a secret US government airline that flies out of commercial airports



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.