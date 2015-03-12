Jeremy Clarkson is trolling the BBC on Twitter

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Clarkson (right), May (center), and Hammond atop an armoured vehicle.

“Top Gear “host Jeremy Clarkson may have been suspended by the BBC, but that doesn’t mean he’s abandoned his old antics.

The gregarious television personality seemed to be taking his time on the sidelines in stride.

In fact, fellow hosts James May and Richard Hammond seem to be equally nonchalant about the situation.

With the BBC set to scrap the remaining three episodes of the show’s 22nd, “Top Gear’s” trio of charismatic hosts took to Twitter to brainstorm ideas of the many shows that could take its Sunday night time slot — effectively trolling the employer that has suspended him.

No Top Gear this weekend, apparently. How about 633 Squadron instead? @JeremyClarkson @RichardHammond

— James May (@MrJamesMay) March 10, 2015

James May started off the conversation by suggesting a 1964 film about a fictional British World War II fighter-bomber squadron called “633 Squadron” be shown instead.

@MrJamesMay No no no. Where Eagles Dare. Much better.

— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 10, 2015

Clarkson then insists that the 1968 Richard Burton-Clint Eastwood WWII classic, “Where Eagles Dare,” is a better option.

No, surely, Last of the Summer Wine; no one will notice the difference. Job done.@MrJamesMay @JeremyClarkson

— Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) March 10, 2015

Richard Hammond finally made an appearance, suggesting the BBC show an episode of “Last of the Summer Wine” — a British sitcom that ran for 31 seasons, exploring the youthful antics of a group of elderly men. Hammond was referencing to a joke the hosts recently made at a press event about “Top Gear” becoming a show about the antics of three old men.

@MrJamesMay @RichardHammond I did some pretty good war documentaries. They could screen one of those.

— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 10, 2015

Clarkson has the final word. He’d like the network to show one his war documentaries. Outside of “Top Gear,” Clarkson has also presented a series of war documentaries addressing topics such as the history of the Victoria Cross, the 1942 raid of St. Nazaire, and WWII allied supply convoys in the Arctic.

Although, the bombastic host may be in a cheerful mood, his daughter has jokingly taken to Twitter to announced it was time for her father to return to work.

Oh God, BBC please take him back… He’s started cooking…

— Em Clarkson (@EmClarkson1) March 10, 2015

Since news of Clarkson’s suspension and the show’s removal from the airwaves broke, support from fans has been swift.

Within a day, more than half a million of the show’s fans have signed an online petition seeking Clarkson’s reinstatement.

Finally, fellow host James May offered words of support for his colleague when approached for comment by ITV.

James May on #fracas row: Jeremy Clarkson ‘is a knob but I quite like him’ http://t.co/9ZHSaYLCE4 pic.twitter.com/dlx7Pee13R

— ITV News (@itvnews) March 11, 2015

