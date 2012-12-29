Top Gear Host Told American Airlines 'I Will Kill You' In A Wild Twitter Rant

Jeremy Clarkson.

Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson, a host of the BBC hit show “Top Gear,” went on an impressive Twitter rant last night, after American Airlines apparently lost his wife’s bag.Known for his temper, Clarkson threatened to kill the airline (in a nod to Liam Neeson’s character in the film “Taken”).



He also compared it to North Korea.

According to his earlier tweets, Clarkson had been in Miami.

American Airlines. I have acquired a special set of skills over many years. Find my wife’s suitcase or I will find you. And I will kill you. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 27, 2012

American Airlines. Literally the worst thing…….in the world. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 28, 2012

People of the world. DO NOT USE American Airlines. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 28, 2012

If American Airlines was a country, it would be North Korea. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 28, 2012

By this morning, Clarkson’s tone had shifted from anger to humour, though the bag still seemed to be missing:

American Airlines: the bag you lost contains the secret for bringing peace to the Middle East. Please find it quickly. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 28, 2012

Also, in a side pocket, is a formula for curing all known diseases. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 28, 2012

Clarkson has gotten in trouble for his temper before. The future of “Top Gear” was threatened last year after the host said he would have UK strikers shot in front of their families.

