Top Gear Host Told American Airlines 'I Will Kill You' In A Wild Twitter Rant

Alex Davies
Jeremy ClarksonJeremy Clarkson.

Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson, a host of the BBC hit show “Top Gear,” went on an impressive Twitter rant last night, after American Airlines apparently lost his wife’s bag.Known for his temper, Clarkson threatened to kill the airline (in a nod to Liam Neeson’s character in the film “Taken”).

He also compared it to North Korea.

According to his earlier tweets, Clarkson had been in Miami.

By this morning, Clarkson’s tone had shifted from anger to humour, though the bag still seemed to be missing:

Clarkson has gotten in trouble for his temper before. The future of “Top Gear” was threatened last year after the host said he would have UK strikers shot in front of their families.

