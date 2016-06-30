The former hosts of 'Top Gear' have a hilarious new video

Former “Top Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond are known for their great comedic chemistry.

In fact, it’s what helped make their previous show the most-watched in the world.

Recently, the trio took some time off ahead of the launch of their upcoming Amazon Prime show to remind us of what we have been missing in the year they have been off the air.

Uploaded earlier this month to May’s YouTube channel, the video shows Clarkson attempting assemble a DHL shipping box.

It’s a simple premise, but the comedy is real. At one point, in true Clarkson form, he requests the use of a hammer to assist in the assembly process.

In fact, one can even argue that this is much more entertaining than the current iteration of the BBC’s “Top Gear” which as seen it ratings plummet in recent weeks.

So far, the box assembly video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

In March of 2015, Clarkson was dismissed from the BBC after he punched a producer for not being able to obtain a hot steak dinner.

Hammond, May, and long-time “Top Gear” executive producer Andy Wilman voluntary left the BBC following Clarkson’s exit.

In April 2015, Clarkson, Hammond, May, and Wilman signed a three-year deal with Amazon Prime to produce a new car show worth as much as $250 million.

Although the trio has spent the past few months taping segments for the new show called “The Grand Tour”, the first live studio taping won’t take place until next month in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Check out the video here:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

